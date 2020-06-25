Preps underway as Philadelphia region enters green phase Friday

Inside Spavia King of Prussia, a trainer is teaching staff how to disinfect and handle clients. The new franchise is working through the kinks and will open next week at 50% capacity per state guidelines.
"We take their temperature to make sure they are not elevated. We will make sure everything clean, we will ask a few COVID questions, all our team members will have masks," said Adrienne Byrd, who owns the Spavia Franchise.
Over in Phoenixville, at Sedona Tap House, tables are being distanced six feet apart.
"After talking with patrons over the last week or so, we don't think there is going to be a big demand," said owner Dave Trout.
The indoor bar has similar spacing, only four common people can sit together at the bar.
"You can have groups of four common people, so if one guy comes by himself, no one can use these seats," said Trout.
Linda Walker is from Harrisburg. Dauphin County has already been in the green phase.
She says, "I'll tell you what I'm excited about: libraries in my area, you be able to go to on Monday."
Action News caught up with the owner of Salena Salon and day spa as she grabbed a bite.
State guidelines require only half of her staff on the job at one time.
And only one customer per stylist. She's anxious about her new workday come tomorrow.
"A full day of work of mine is like a week worth of work because we are staggered. We are going to be open from 6 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.," said Walker.
RELATED: What the green phase means for Philadelphia
While counties in southeastern Pennsylvania moves to green Friday, officials in Philadelphia say they will be keeping some restrictions in place until July 3.
The following will reopen on Friday in Philadelphia:
-Residential swimming pools and private swim clubs
-Zoos (outside only)
-Personal services such as salons, barbers, and spas
-Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)
GREEN PHASE IN PENNSYLVANIA
WORK & CONGREGATE SETTING RESTRICTIONS
-Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged
-Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements
-All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy
-Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance
-Congregate Care Restrictions in Place
-Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities
-Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance
SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS
-Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited
-Masks Are Required When Entering a Business
-Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy
-Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only
-Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged
-All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy
-Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols