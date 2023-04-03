Car crash leads to deadly shooting in South Philadelphia: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sources tell Action News that a car crash led to a fatal shooting on Monday morning in South Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mercy Street.
Initial reports from the scene indicated this shooting was a case of road rage. However, we've since learned circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.
We know a man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time after the gunfire.
The gunman was taken into custody.
The names of those involved have not been released.