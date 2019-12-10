Philadelphia man calling for 'revolution' against porch pirates, police disapprove

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video from earlier this week shows a "porch pirate" striking in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.

It happened in broad daylight at 3 p.m. The thief pulls up and takes the box from a home.

However, it was to one person's delight.

Laughingly, a person we met on Tuesday said, "He picked the box up and now he's walking over! There he goes, ha ha."

That's the voice of the person who planted what was really a bait box. It was filled with dog waste.

The person says he's hoping others join him in the practice.

He said, "It could be a sandbox. It could be a stuffed box with paper."



Others just might. More than 100 people have posted their support for it on the Nextdoor app.

The bait boxer said, "Porch pirates beware. We have started revolution, that's my message to you."

Though Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew says police don't approve.
He said, "The person that opens it, now they know where you live. They could retaliate and throw it against your window."

Though in today's world he says you simply cannot let deliveries unattended on your doorstep.

He said, "Maybe your neighbor can intercept the package for you or just let it stay at FedEx or UPS."



But with the practice of porch pirating only growing, the bait boxer says he can't and won't stop.

He said, "You have to fight back. What are you going to do just lay down roll over? No I don't think so. You have to fight back."
