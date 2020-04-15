Philadelphia mother charged in death of 7-year-old son: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is facing attempted murder charges in the death of her 7-year-old son in Philadelphia.On Sunday, police say 7-year-old Tazmir Ransom was transported to an area hospital for difficulty breathing. It was later determined that the boy was suffering from severe injuries, said police.On Wednesday, police say the boy died at the hospital.The boy's mother, 26-year-old Natasha Franks of the 2000 block of Clarence Street, was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.The circumstances surrounding the boy's injuries have not been revealed.