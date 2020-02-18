PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is facing DUI charges following a two-car crash over the weekend.
It happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Bustleton Avenue.
Police say they found Officer John Sears inside an overturned vehicle. Officers also assisted a second driver and passenger whom Sears allegedly struck in the crash.
Sears was off-duty at the time of the crash.
A breathalyzer was administered and police say Sears had consumed more than the legal limit in Pennsylvania.
Sears, a 13 year veteran of the force, is currently assigned to the Safety Office.
Philadelphia officer charged with DUI after 2-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News