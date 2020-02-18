Philadelphia officer charged with DUI after 2-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is facing DUI charges following a two-car crash over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Bustleton Avenue.

Police say they found Officer John Sears inside an overturned vehicle. Officers also assisted a second driver and passenger whom Sears allegedly struck in the crash.

Sears was off-duty at the time of the crash.

A breathalyzer was administered and police say Sears had consumed more than the legal limit in Pennsylvania.

Sears, a 13 year veteran of the force, is currently assigned to the Safety Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaduiphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 found dead inside tent in Delaware woods: Police
New archbishop installed as head of Philadelphia archdiocese
Police: Man shot, killed self in Center City barricade situation
Philly elementary school relocating students due to asbestos
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Jury returns split verdict in trial of fmr. Temple University frat president
School issues warning after child dies from flu complications
Show More
Dads, daughters share sweet moments during ballet class
Suspect arrested in South Philly stabbing near Chickie's & Pete's
CHOP pediatric neurologist, Bryn Mawr ER nurse competing in Olympic marathon trials
4 people injured, 2 critically, after house fire in Fox Chase
Museum's Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
More TOP STORIES News