Philadelphia officer charged with DUI after 2-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is facing DUI charges following a two-car crash over the weekend.It happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Bustleton Avenue.Police say they found Officer John Sears inside an overturned vehicle. Officers also assisted a second driver and passenger whom Sears allegedly struck in the crash.Sears was off-duty at the time of the crash.A breathalyzer was administered and police say Sears had consumed more than the legal limit in Pennsylvania.Sears, a 13 year veteran of the force, is currently assigned to the Safety Office.