Philadelphia officer stays with dying elderly woman who was hit by truck

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A family says a Philadelphia police officer went beyond the call of duty after their loved one was hit by a truck and died in the roadway.

"It's been over a week now and I still get a little choked. Something that I don't want to relive again," said Officer Francis Lynch with the Philadelphia Police Department's Neighborhood Services Unit.

Last Tuesday, July 21, 80-year-old Maryalice McGrath was crossing Aramingo Avenue in the city's Port Richmond section to go home. Police say she didn't see the truck and the truck didn't see her, but Officer Lynch was behind both of them.

"She didn't drive many places but she did walk often and she had gone that day to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription," said Maryalice's niece, Molly Quinn.



"I immediately looked in my side mirror and I saw Maryalice laying in the crosswalk," he said.

He called for backup and for an ambulance but there wasn't much he could do to save her. So he laid next to her for half an hour in traffic, on the scorching July day while his own skin burned too.

"You yourself had to go to the hospital from what I'm told due to his own injuries," Quinn recalled while meeting with Officer Lynch.

Quinn says Officer Lynch is a hero. He disagrees. He says he just can't think of himself that way.

So Quinn has another term.

"I think he was there for a reason and he was her guardian angel and he went above and beyond the call of duty by just laying in the street next to this poor woman when she needed him," said Officer Lynch.

To be back on Aramingo, it will probably never be easy for Officer Lynch, but to honor Maryalice, he says it's worth the pain.

"I'm sure it's going to take more time for me, but I still have a job to do and I'm going to keep doing that," he said.

