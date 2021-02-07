Philadelphia police officer arrested following crash that injured woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was arrested Sunday morning following a crash that critically injured a 53-year-old woman, authorities said.

The woman was inside her home in the 2800 block of Comly Road when the 27-year-old officer crashed into the Northeast Philadelphia home at about 3:42 a.m.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police said. One of her dogs was killed in the crash.

The officer is now facing DUI and assault charges, police said. He was being held pending arraignment.

The officer was not on duty at the time of the crash, police said.
