Philadelphia police officer shot while conducting traffic stop; suspect killed in gun battle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night in the city's Logan neighborhood.It happened on the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue just before 7 p.m.According to Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department, one officer was fired on while approaching a Kia Optima during the traffic stop. A total of five officers in full uniform were on the scene to assist before the gunfire erupted.As one of the officers approached the vehicle occupied by four people, a 24-year-old man inside produced a handgun and started firing, officials said."Officers ordered the right rear passenger out of the vehicle at which point an officer shouted, 'He's got a gun.' Then there was immediately a confrontation between the male with the gun and then the police," said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a press briefing after the shooting.All five officers returned fire, killing the 24-year-old armed suspect. A weapon was recovered at the scene. It's still unknown how many shots were fired by officers.Outlaw says the officer was shot in the foot and is currently hospitalized in stable condition."For someone to shoot at a police officer is very telling and it makes you wonder, not only what was going on in their mind at the time, but what is it that they're trying to get away from," said Outlaw.The three other occupants of the car, a woman and two men, were not injured. They are currently being questioned by police.It's still unknown at this time what prompted the traffic stop. Some of the occupants in the vehicle had outstanding warrants, said police.