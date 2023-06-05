Darling Jack's is Marcie and Val's first ground-up creation in Midtown in eight years.

Darling Jack's is the newest spot from darlings of Midtown, Marcie Turney and Valeria Safran

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Walk into Darling Jack's Tavern, and you'll step into another era.

Designed with a mid-century modern vibe, there's a large bar, an open kitchen with a chef's counter and a flying ducks banquette that runs the entire length of the dining room.

It's the newest creation from Marcie Turney and her wife, Valeria Safran. In the past two decades, they have opened more than a dozen retail stores and restaurants, with a strong focus on Midtown Village and the Gayborhood.

The menu is American with tavern-style pizza with thin crust and party cut for sharing.

There's a dish called Today's focaccia, made with a high hydration dough so it's super light and airy and topped with roasted grapes and rosemary.

The French onion soup has a mighty bread sourdough inside and a funky three-cheese blend.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 4-7 with a bartender's choice spritz and a 'Don't Do Me Dirty Darling' martini made with Castelvetrano olive brine, a Sicilian olive that' Marcie describes as super buttery.

Darling Jack's is Marcie and Val's first ground-up creation in Midtown in eight years.

They took a long pause to adopt their now 4 1/2-year-old daughter, Harlow, and they're hoping to adopt another child soon.

When they embarked on their entrepreneurial journey, Midtown Village was not what it is today.

Now more than 20 years later, they take pride in knowing that they've helped transform the 13th Street corridor into what it is today.

Darling Jack's | Instagram

104 S 13th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-546-4200