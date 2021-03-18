Philadelphia Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with US Capitol attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal officials arrested the leader of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys, Action News has learned.Zach Rehl was taken into custody at his Port Richmond home Wednesday morning.Officials say Rehl was visible on various forms of media at the deadly January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol sporting a Temple University backpack.A photo posted online also appears to show him inside the Capitol building with other rioters.It's still unclear what charges Rehl is facing in connection with the Capitol attack.