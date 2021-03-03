Behind-the-scenes look at COVID safety measures in place at one Philly elementary school

Amanda Jones, the principal at Honorable Luis Munoz-Marin Elementary, has made the health and safety of her students and staff a top priory.
"Contactless. Make sure your that your hands are sanitized," said Jones while demonstrating at the sanitizer station at the school's entrance.
"As soon as you come in, you step on the spacer to make sure you're six feet apart," said Jones. "We also have our social distancing signs in many areas of the main lobby. You'll also see them throughout the school."
Hundreds of students, teachers and support and staff across the Philadelphia School District will return to the classroom on Monday. Many have been working around the clock in preparation.
WATCH: See the safety changes at Honorable Luis Munoz-Marin Elementary
"I'm just excited to welcome them back as they shift in, and we'll be ready to welcome them with open arms," said teacher Marykate Kilpatrick. "Just an air hug though."
Jones' school alone will welcome about 40 prekindergarten to second-grade students. The school will also welcome about 60 staff members, which includes teachers, assistants, food and sanitization staff.
"This is one of our classrooms that's set up for social distance learning," Jones explained as she continued the tour.
Right away, you note the six-foot and shielded spaced-out desks, and an assortment of personal protective equipment.
Also, instead of those controversial widow fans, this classroom has an air purifier.
"Brand new. Just (got) dropped off this morning. So, we're excited to have that as another tool for our students to make sure they are safe in the classroom," Jones said.
On the subject of safety, Action News also got a look at the supply of PPE at the school.
"We have our disposable face masks. We have our hand sanitizer, and we also have a host of facial shields," Jones explained.
So, what about those parents that may have initially opted out of having their child come back?
Jones said the district is making arrangements to reopen enrollment for parents who have changed their minds.
"We're really excited to get the ball rolling and welcome our students back Monday," Jones said.