14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday night.It happened on the 5900 block of Mascher Street around 5:12 p.m. in the city's Olney section.Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.