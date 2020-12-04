crime

14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

It happened on the 5900 block of Mascher Street around 5:12 p.m. in the city's Olney section.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingviolence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Autopsy confirms 2-year-old in Bucks County died of gunshot wound
Friends say influencer found dead in Houston was worried for her safety
Montco nail salon owner accused of sexually assaulting minor
Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Chester, Montco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware governor announces stay-at-home advisory
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across Delaware Valley
Autopsy confirms 2-year-old in Bucks County died of gunshot wound
UPenn a cappella group competing for national recognition
Pa. reports 11,406 new COVID cases marking highest 1-day total
New initiative in Bucks County will help officers handle mental health calls
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
Show More
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
PHL announces new COVID-19 testing site
Skaters had suspicions about coach charged with abuse 
Friends say influencer found dead in Houston was worried for her safety
US reports highest one-day COVID-19 death tally
More TOP STORIES News