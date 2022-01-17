Weekend winter storm brings snow, sleet and rain to Philadelphia

winter storm

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When the snowflakes started falling in Philadelphia, some found a reason to celebrate

"This is a happy accident," said Madyson Bryan of North Philadelphia. "We were actually going to do something else and then it was just like so picturesque, so we decided to ice skate."

The weekend winter storm blasted the tri-state area, bringing heavy snow to the west, and a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the east.

Pennsylvania officials urged drivers to avoid traveling if it wasn't necessary and warned that road conditions could be treacherous during the overnight hours into Monday morning.

In Manayunk, pedestrians and cars slowly maneuvered down nearby hills.

"I thought they would put out some salt on the sidewalks or even the roads," said Garrett Lyons of Silver Spring, Maryland. "Cars are struggling to get up the road when we're walking down so yeah, it's pretty scary honestly. It's kind of dangerous."

Along Roosevelt Boulevard, some homeowners got a head start digging out their cars.

"Bundled up and get it out of the way and get back into the heat as fast as possible," said Justin Serrano of North Philadelphia.

Others tried to soak up as much of the storm as they could-- sticking with the outdoors

"It's like 60 in Florida," said Jayme Stacey of Fort Lauderdale. "This is different, this is exciting."

