AccuWeather: Scattered storms tonight, brutal heat coming to an end

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Lancaster, Chester, Berks and Lehigh counties until 8 p.m. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.
TONIGHT: We'll have to see how well these storms hold together as they approach the city. Tonight is warm and humid, low 76.
SATURDAY: It's not as hot, but it is still quite humid. We'll have more clouds than sun and a couple of showers and thunderstorms as a front approaches, high 89.
SUNDAY: A comfortable end to the weekend! It's partly sunny and less humid, high 85.
MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm, high 85.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Watch for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, high 84.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds with limited sunshine and a thunderstorm in spots, high 84.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm possible. Some of the moisture may be associated with what is now tropical depression Fred, high 84.
FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm possible, high 84.