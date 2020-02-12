AccuWeather: Scattered storms tonight, brutal heat coming to an end

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says a few scattered thunderstorms are around this evening. Saturday is still humid, but not as hot.A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Lancaster, Chester, Berks and Lehigh counties until 8 p.m. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.TONIGHT: We'll have to see how well these storms hold together as they approach the city. Tonight is warm and humid, low 76.SATURDAY: It's not as hot, but it is still quite humid. We'll have more clouds than sun and a couple of showers and thunderstorms as a front approaches, high 89.SUNDAY: A comfortable end to the weekend! It's partly sunny and less humid, high 85.MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm, high 85.TUESDAY: Morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Watch for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, high 84.WEDNESDAY: Clouds with limited sunshine and a thunderstorm in spots, high 84.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm possible. Some of the moisture may be associated with what is now tropical depression Fred, high 84.FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm possible, high 84.