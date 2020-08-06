Society

Alternate options as Philadelphia trash problem surges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Complaints about delays in trash and recycling pick-up are surging in Philadelphia.

The Action News data team found the city took more than 1,500 complaints in recent days, up 64% from this time last year.

The streets department says it hears residents' frustrations as it continues to deal with "significant delays."

A spokesperson says crews just can't get ahead with recycling pickup, and the tropical storm added another punch as it grapples with playing catch up.

Residents with Monday and Tuesday collections this week should leave recycling curbside and not pull it back.

Those with Wednesday through Friday pickups should once again hold it until next week.

Trash woes are the top complaint into Philadelphia's 311 call center.

The Streets Department says trash collection is pretty much back to schedule.

The department hopes residents will work with them as they get an additional 120 people hired and on the trucks. But we are told it could take nearly a month before new workers are fully trained and ready to go.

And a reminder, trash and recycling can be dropped at any of the City's six sanitation convenience centers.

Sanitation Convenience Centers are now open seven days a week from Monday through Sunday between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Please remember to show proof of Philadelphia residency to access the Convenience Centers.

CLICK HERE to learn more.
