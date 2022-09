Philly T&T Rhythm Makers highlight Caribbean culture

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Almost every Sunday afternoon during the summer months, you will find families enjoying food and Caribbean culture along the Avenue of the Republic in Fairmount Park.

One of the musical highlights is the Philly T &T Rhythm Makers.

