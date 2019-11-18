Philadelphia woman charged with killing quadriplegic daughter inside home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 32-year-old daughter last year, according to Philadelphia police.Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, is charged with third-degree murder, false reporting and drug delivery resulting in death.Her daughter, Yulia, who was a quadriplegic, died at their home on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue on December 17, 2018.Yelena was arrested on November 16.The official cause of death was determined to be drug intoxication and the manner to be homicide.Sources tell Action News that Yelena gave Yulia a lethal dose of medication and alcohol.