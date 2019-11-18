Philadelphia woman charged with killing quadriplegic daughter inside home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 32-year-old daughter last year, according to Philadelphia police.

Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, is charged with third-degree murder, false reporting and drug delivery resulting in death.

Her daughter, Yulia, who was a quadriplegic, died at their home on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue on December 17, 2018.



Yelena was arrested on November 16.

The official cause of death was determined to be drug intoxication and the manner to be homicide.

Sources tell Action News that Yelena gave Yulia a lethal dose of medication and alcohol.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimemurder
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football game cut short after shooting to resume at the Linc
Police seek to identify remains of young girl found in Del.
Over 100 people attend funeral for Air Force veteran who had no living family
Bridgeton man arrested for allegedly trying to lure girl multiple times
Kratz sentenced to life without parole in Bucks County murders
2 women sought for theft from Evesham Township church
Show More
Philadelphia Fire Department hires 100 firefighters, reopens companies
Man arrested for allegedly placing camera in women's bathroom
AccuWeather: Evening Showers, Sunshine Returns Tuesday
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
More TOP STORIES News