Are you Philly's top musical talent? Here's how you can win $11,000

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's a question the city wants you to ask yourself: Are you Philly's top musical talent?

If so, you could win some big cash and even bigger bragging rights.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, "PHL LIVE Center Stage" is back.

This is a chance for all of Philadelphia's aspiring musicians to get a chance to be seen, make some money and make invaluable contacts too.

You have until September 30 to upload your submissions.

"From hip hop to R &B to classical, to gospel to jazz, to indie, rock, country folk -- you find your category and put your music there," explains Councilman David Oh, the chairman of the Committee on Global Opportunities and the Creative/Innovative Economy.

Submissions are free.

"Our Grammy Award-winning and nominated music industry leader judges then review those videos, and I will tell you they review them very, very carefully," Oh says. "They fight over them. They argue over them."

The finalists will perform live in local venues like World Café Live and MilkBoy.

This is the 7th Annual "PHL LIVE Center Stage" music initiative.

Prizes include free studio recording time, a total of $11,000 in cash, and more.

