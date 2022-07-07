Colonial Theatre prepares for 23rd 'BlobFest'

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This weekend, Phoenixville will once again be taken over by "The Blob!"
For the 23rd year, the historic Colonial Theatre is hosting Blobfest, where people come from all over the country to get into the spirit of the 1950s sci-fi classic.
"The Blob" was filmed at the Colonial Theatre in 1957, along with other locations throughout Chester County.
"BlobFest" happens every year, the weekend after the 4th of July.
Since 1999, organizers say the event has grown, kind of like "The Blob" itself.
"It attracts thousands of people to Phoenixville," says Jennifer Carlson, the executive director of the Colonial Theatre. "They come from all over the country to take part in this festival. In addition, local businesses create their own Blob creations. There's a Blob burger, Blob chocolates, a Blob beer."
The three-day festival is packed with events -- from a 5K Blob Run, the Blob Ball and a costume contest.
There's also one tradition you won't want to miss.
"One of the most popular activities during BlobFest is a reenactment of the 'Run-Out' scene in 'The Blob,'" Carlson says,
"People are watching in the theatre and then The Blob oozes from the projection studio, and they all run out onto Bridge Street."
There's also a street fair with live music and a driving tour of filming locations featured in 'The Blob.'
BlobFest kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.
