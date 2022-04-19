Community & Events

2022 Philadelphia Flower Show set for 'Full Bloom' at FDR Park

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

2022 Philadelphia Flower Show set for 'Full Bloom' at FDR Park

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show runs June 11-19 with a theme of In Full Bloom.

While the FDR Park venue is the same as last year, the show itself will be much different.

There will be an artisan row with horticultural artisans showing how to make floral crowns, candles and fresh bouquets that you can then take home.

The uber popular Butterflies Live exhibit will have a playground-like kid's cocoon right next door.

Vodka lemonade will be the show's signature cocktail and for food, there's a high-end restaurant called The Lakes from James Beard award-winning Chef Jean-Marie LeCroix.

The Boathouse will be transformed into a lounge where you can grab a drink and a snack and enjoy the views of the lake and gardens.

The show is making history this year, starting with the entrance garden. There's one as you first enter the show and then a bonus entrance garden after you cross the bridge into the main exhibits. And designers at PHS are working on a first-ever mono color design for the entrance garden.

All of the competitive gardens will on the Main Lawn this year, which PHS Chief of Shows and Event Sam Lemheney says, "will look like a painter's palette."

And the show is the most diverse in Flower Show history with more women designers this year than ever before, including last year's best of show winner, Wambui Ippolito, back to defend her title.

Buy a ticket to the Flower Show and you get free admission to the American Swedish Historical Museum, which will house a number of Flower Show exhibits.

And there's a show within a show this year, a mini music festival with three different bands performing live at the Flower Show every day.



PHS Philadelphia Flower Show |Tickets | Facebook |Instagram

FDR Park | Website |Facebook |Instagram
June 11-19
1500 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsearth dayflower showfyi phillyphs
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How local mass transit, airlines are responding to mask ruling
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
Man, 21, watching 76ers game with friends killed outside home: Police
Man faces murder charges in deadly hit-and-run spree in Philly, Montco
Two Sweet Boutique is the perfect place for delicious baked goods
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
Embiid: Told Nurse to stop complaining about refs
Show More
See the 'Black-ish' kids then and now as series comes to an end
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
SEPTA lifts mask mandate after federal judge's ruling
AccuWeather: Stays Windy And Chilly
Driver killed in fiery crash in Delaware County
More TOP STORIES News