2022 Philadelphia Flower Show set for 'Full Bloom' at FDR Park

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show runs June 11-19 with a theme ofWhile the FDR Park venue is the same as last year, the show itself will be much different.There will be an artisan row with horticultural artisans showing how to make floral crowns, candles and fresh bouquets that you can then take home.The uber popular Butterflies Live exhibit will have a playground-like kid's cocoon right next door.Vodka lemonade will be the show's signature cocktail and for food, there's a high-end restaurant called The Lakes from James Beard award-winning Chef Jean-Marie LeCroix.The Boathouse will be transformed into a lounge where you can grab a drink and a snack and enjoy the views of the lake and gardens.The show is making history this year, starting with the entrance garden. There's one as you first enter the show and then a bonus entrance garden after you cross the bridge into the main exhibits. And designers at PHS are working on a first-ever mono color design for the entrance garden.All of the competitive gardens will on the Main Lawn this year, which PHS Chief of Shows and Event Sam Lemheney says, "will look like a painter's palette."And the show is the most diverse in Flower Show history with more women designers this year than ever before, including last year's best of show winner, Wambui Ippolito, back to defend her title.Buy a ticket to the Flower Show and you get free admission to the American Swedish Historical Museum, which will house a number of Flower Show exhibits.And there's a show within a show this year, a mini music festival with three different bands performing live at the Flower Show every day.1500 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145