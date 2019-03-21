Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty in New York

NEW YORK -- A Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending a wave of pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump.
Cesar Sayoc entered the plea Thursday before a federal judge in New York.
He had been scheduled to go on trial this summer on charges that he mailed explosives to 16 targets, and although no bombs exploded, each new report of a device found heightened the tension in the weeks before last year's hotly contested midterm elections.
Sayoc had been held without bail since his late-October arrest in Florida.
He'd been living in a van covered with Trump stickers and images of Trump opponents with crosshairs over their faces.
He was arrested outside a South Florida auto parts store and indicted in November on 30 counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and interstate transport of explosives.
Other evidence includes online searches Sayoc did on his laptop and cellphone for addresses and photos of some of his intended targets, which included former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Packages were also mailed to CNN in New York and Atlanta which triggered evacuations.
Investigators say his fingerprints and DNA were found on some of the bombs.
If convicted he could go to prison for the rest of his life.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
