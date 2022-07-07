explosion

Pipeline explosion Texas today: Flames from blast could be seen 30 miles away; residents evacuated

Flames extinguished after pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Emergency crews brought the flames from a pipeline explosion in Texas under control about an hour after the blaze occurred.

The explosion happened in Wallis, Texas, about 50 miles west of Houston.

On the way to the scene, ABC Houston affiliate KTRK's helicopter noticed the flames could be seen from 30 miles away.




According to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened in an isolated area in a field.

Energy Transfer owns the pipeline.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said that residents surrounding the area were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and there was minimal property damage as a result.

