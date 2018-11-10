Plane crashes after takeoff at Cape May Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Minor injuries reported after Cape May County plane crash. Watch raw video from the scene on November 10, 2018.

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating a plane crash at the Cape May Airport in Lower Township, New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it was just before 3:30 p.m. when a small aircraft landed in a ditch at the airport.

The pilot of the single engine Mooney aircraft lost control on takeoff and landed in the ditch.

The pilot, who was the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital to be treated for facial cuts and bruises.

Officials say the pilot of a single engine Mooney aircraft lost control on takeoff and landed in a ditch at Cape May Airport on Saturday, November 10, 2018.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashnew jersey newsLower Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers
Boy Under the Billboard: Frank Bender's Last Case
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Suspect in shooting of Philly cop identified; held on $3.3 million bail
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
President Trump threatens to withhold California funding due to 'poor' forest management
Show More
Man fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
California man pleads not guilty in killing of gay University of Pennsylvania student
Woman shot dead outside store in Kensington
1 dead, 1 injured after UPS truck and car collide in NJ
4 hospitalized after home catches fire in Reading
More News