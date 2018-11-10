Plane crashes after takeoff at Cape May Airport

Officials say the pilot of a single engine Mooney aircraft lost control on takeoff and landed in a ditch at Cape May Airport on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Authorities are investigating a plane crash at the Cape May Airport in Lower Township, New Jersey Saturday afternoon.Officials say it was just before 3:30 p.m. when a small aircraft landed in a ditch at the airport.The pilot of the single engine Mooney aircraft lost control on takeoff and landed in the ditch.The pilot, who was the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital to be treated for facial cuts and bruises.