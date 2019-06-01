Plane lands on Ocean City, New Jersey beach

Police say the pilot made an emergency landing on the 49th Street beach around 8:35 a.m. That part of the beach was unoccupied at the time, police say.
It's not yet clear why the pilot had to make an emergency landing.
The pilot was the only person on board and emerged from the plane without any injuries.
There was minor damage to the plane.
The FAA has been called to the scene to investigate. Ocean City police say the plane will be removed once the FAA investigation is complete.
This comes just days after a plane went down in the water off Cape May, New Jersey. A recovery operation for that pilot continues.