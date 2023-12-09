Arianne Bracho provides community members a voice and a resource for those in the Spanish-speaking community.

Philly woman voices human concerns for Women and Latino community with show completely in Spanish

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At an establishment where Philadelphians are given guidance and opportunities to make media, Arianne Bracho uses the platform to amplify voices unheard.

At PhillyCAM, Bracho produces Madre Tierra Philly, a show interviewing community members about various topics such as issues that may face women.

"We work to promote and provide the Latino community, especially women, information and resources...especially women that are under abuse" said co-host Carmen Marcet.

With this program completely in Spanish, it is providing a resource for the Spanish-speaking community to be enriched by this thoughtful mission.

"Every single week a person that we interview means that here we have shared so many different stories of people's experiences about violence or cancer..." said Marcet.

The show is produced in association with PhillyCAM, a team of creators who share the goal of teaching Philadelphians how to make media.

"Arianne's here as a volunteer, just an amazing representative for PhillyCAM out in the community," said PhillyCAM Education Director, Laura Deutch. "PhillyCAM has been a place that folks in the community are coming to find...a comfortable place to learn," she continued.

For more information on Arianne Bracho, check out Madre Tierra Philly.

Also, check out PhillyCAM on their website.