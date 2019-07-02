Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night.It happened around 9:35 p.m. along the 5400 block of Delancey Street.Police say a 27-year-old man was killed in the shootout. The second victim, a 50-year-old man, was also shot. He's listed in critical condition at an area hospital.Police say the shooting may have been sparked after an altercation involving kids on the block.The victims have not been identified, and no arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.