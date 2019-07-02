Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. along the 5400 block of Delancey Street.

Police say a 27-year-old man was killed in the shootout. The second victim, a 50-year-old man, was also shot. He's listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police say the shooting may have been sparked after an altercation involving kids on the block.

The victims have not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeshootingphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures wrong-way driver during chase on NJ highway
Treatment center 'malfunction' prompts ocean closures in NJ
Fishtown demo project goes horribly wrong
Construction fire sent plumes of smoke over Tanger Outlets
Illegal dumper in Point Breeze caught on video
Girl suffered 'life-altering injuries' from illegal explosive device: Police
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Show More
Truck crashes into house causing collapse
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Man arrested in alleged attack on mother in Upper Darby
Sources: Jimmy Butler deal is complete with Heat
Massage therapist in N.J. charged with sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News