5 people shot in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left at least five people shot in the city's Logan section on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of North 15th Street.

Chopper 6 captured police pulling one victim from a residence, placing him into a police car and rushing him to the hospital.





Police confirm there are five shooting victims ranging in ages from 17 to their mid-20s. All five victims were rushed to the hospital: one victim is listed in critical condition, four others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives say there were multiple shooters and believe this was targeted

"They may have been running after that because it appears there's a stretch for almost a block suggesting at least to us preliminary that someone was chasing him," said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
