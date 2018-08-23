EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4035046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in the city's Kensington's neighborhood as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on August 22,

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in the city's Kensington neighborhood.Police say they are searching for two suspects."The victims didn't stand a chance based on what you see in the video. It's amazing more people weren't hit," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.Around 30 shell casings were outside a corner store at H and Thayer streets Wednesday night.A witness told Action News she saw a 22-year-old store clerk and a 37-year-old man outside of the store about to walk in when a gold van rolled up to the intersection.Police say two suspects, one carrying an assault rifle and the other holding a semi-automatic handgun, unleashed a flurry of bullets.The carnage was apparently all caught on surveillance cameras."From the video, it appears, when they came out of the minivan, the guys just had no idea where to go, one gentleman tried to run unsuccessfully, the other guy didn't make it a step or two outside the store," said Commissioner Ross.The victims' family wept from the sidewalks in disbelief of the violence that unfolded.Commissioner Ross said it appears at least one of the two victims was targeted, but the motive remains not clear."If you can do something like this, fire this many rounds...nothing is going to stop guys like this from doing this again," said Commissioner Ross.------