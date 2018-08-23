Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington; suspects sought

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on August 23, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police say they are searching for two suspects.

"The victims didn't stand a chance based on what you see in the video. It's amazing more people weren't hit," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Around 30 shell casings were outside a corner store at H and Thayer streets Wednesday night.

A witness told Action News she saw a 22-year-old store clerk and a 37-year-old man outside of the store about to walk in when a gold van rolled up to the intersection.

Police say two suspects, one carrying an assault rifle and the other holding a semi-automatic handgun, unleashed a flurry of bullets.

The carnage was apparently all caught on surveillance cameras.

"From the video, it appears, when they came out of the minivan, the guys just had no idea where to go, one gentleman tried to run unsuccessfully, the other guy didn't make it a step or two outside the store," said Commissioner Ross.

The victims' family wept from the sidewalks in disbelief of the violence that unfolded.

Commissioner Ross said it appears at least one of the two victims was targeted, but the motive remains not clear.

"If you can do something like this, fire this many rounds...nothing is going to stop guys like this from doing this again," said Commissioner Ross.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in the city's Kensington's neighborhood as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on August 22,



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cristhian Rivera's lawyer said he's in country legally
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County
Show More
Fire damages stores at Bucks County strip mall
Man charged with sexually assaulting elderly women
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today
More News