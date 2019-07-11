Police: Boy killed, grandmother injured after being struck by unlicensed driver in Egg Harbor City

By
EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed in a crash that also injured his 71-year-old grandmother in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City.

Police said a 2011 GMC pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Jorge Rodriguez was traveling west approaching Buffalo Avenue.

At the same time, the boy, his grandmother and brother were crossing the White Horse Pike.

The 7-year-old boy and his grandmother were struck by Rodriguez's truck, the Egg Harbor City Police Department said. The younger brother was not injured.

The 7-year-old was identified by his family as Marco Yu. He was pronounced dead at the scene, his grandmother was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Marco's father said they were getting groceries prior to the deadly accident.

Rodriguez was charged with being an unlicensed driver involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Rodriguez was also issued a motor vehicle summons for being an unlicensed driver. He was processed and released on a complaint-summons.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call the Egg City Police Department at (609) 965-2901 or the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Crash Investigations Unit at (609) 909-7800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
egg harbor citypedestrian strucknew jersey newschild killedtraffic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Drenching Storms Today
2 dead after being pulled from manhole in Delaware County
Dashcam captures 'heroic and livesaving' police rescue
Nurses, service workers protest outside Hahnemann
Tick bite can spark unusual food allergy to red meat
Fire department welcomes 12 babies after devastating wildfire
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Show More
Motorcycle collision leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Bucks County
Cargo ship involved in $1.3B cocaine bust owned by JPMorgan Chase
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
After flooding, Louisiana braces for Tropical Storm Barry
1 rescued from fire in Maple Shade
More TOP STORIES News