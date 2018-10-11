A woman was shot by her boyfriend after running to a neighbor's home to get away from him, Philadelphia police say.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia.Authorities say the couple had been arguing when the victim ran to the neighbor's home for safety.Police say he followed her and fired ten shots into the home.The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.Police say there were eight other people in the home at the time, including four children. None were hurt.Police are continuing to search for the boyfriend.------