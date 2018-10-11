Police: Boyfriend shoots woman after she runs to neighbor's home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Boyfriend shoots woman in neighbor's home. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 11, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman was shot by her boyfriend after running to a neighbor's home to get away from him, Philadelphia police say.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the couple had been arguing when the victim ran to the neighbor's home for safety.

Police say he followed her and fired ten shots into the home.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say there were eight other people in the home at the time, including four children. None were hurt.

Police are continuing to search for the boyfriend.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What Philadelphia area can expect from Tropical Storm Michael
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon and Tonight
1 dead, 1 wounded in West Philadelphia shooting
US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing after NASA launch
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
Trump holds Pa. rally, prays for hurricane victims
Police: 71-year-old shoots 70-year-old with shotgun
Show More
Veteran convicted of threatening N.J. congressman
Dozens of polio-like cases reported nationwide; 2 in Philadelphia
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Sixers' Joel Embiid visits Frankford Boys & Girls Club
Lower Chichester police officer saves woman from potential assault
More News