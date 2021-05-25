Police find slain employee's missing SUV, manhunt continues for suspect

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police ID woman found shot to death in cellphone store

ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware have located the vehicle belonging to a Metro by T Mobile employee who was killed during a robbery, but the manhunt continues for the gunman.

Twenty-eight-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio was killed on May 15 after a suspect shot her during a robbery at the store where she worked off Kirkwood Highway.

Police have identified the employee who was shot and killed during the robbery of a cellphone store in New Castle County, Delaware.



Investigators say the killer then took off in Basilio's Cadillac Escalade.

According to Elsmere police, the SUV was found last week in Philadelphia.

Police released an image of a suspect they said arrived on a blue bike, shot and killed Ruiz-Basilio, and then took off in her 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Police also say the suspect may have been seen wearing a fanny pack or pouches around his waist.

Elsmere police are still searching for a suspect wanted in Leslie Ruiz-Basilio's death. The suspect may have been seen wearing this fanny pack or pouches around his waist.



"I want them to find him. I want them to find him and they make him pay for what they did to my daughter, because it's not fair," said the victim's mother, Celia Basilio.

The suspect is being considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (302) 998-1173 ext. 208.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countydelawarecrimemurder
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party
NJ to lift indoor mask mandate on Friday with several exceptions
Pennsylvania to resume work-search rule for jobless benefits
Winning $516M Mega Millions ticket sold in Bucks Co. 7-Eleven
Accused serial rapist in Philly being investigated for attacks in 8 states
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
Philly Black clergy reflects on year after murder of George Floyd
Show More
You may see behavioral changes in your pet as you return to work
St. Joe's student body president discusses how murder of George Floyd rocked campus
Philly restaurants join forces to help solve staffing shortfall
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
Dental hygienist helps spread healthy smiles during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News