Police ID man shot, killed at Newark Red Roof Inn

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- One man is dead after a double shooting inside of a Delaware hotel over the weekend.
The Action Cam was at the scene at the Red Roof In on the 1100 block of College Avenue in Newark.
Police received a number of calls beginning around 1 a.m. Sunday Morning.
Officers said there was a lot of chaos when they arrived at the hotel.
Police say 21-year-old Donte Hammond was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a second-floor room. Officials said efforts to revive him were not successful.
A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Wilmington, was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other guests at the hotel were hurt during the incident.
No arrests have been made.
