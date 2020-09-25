Philadelphia police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in West Oak Lane

Police say the shooter ditched a stolen car that is linked to a recent home invasion. @6abc https://t.co/UvGGP9sgAq — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) September 24, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old was found shot to death on a sidewalk in West Oak Lane early Thursday morning.There's at least one bullet hole in an SUV and a trail of blood marking the path of the teen who was shot to death along 19th Street near 71st Avenue.According to police, the victim has been identified as Mekhi Parlow, of the 6700 block of North 18th Street. He was shot in the head, police said."Just the fact that it was someone's child...because I have children and that's what resonated with me is that it was a young person and it's happening way too much," said neighbor Bobbie Hall.Police said they found eight spent shell casings along with a Burger King hat and two sneakers in the middle of the road several feet from where Parlow was collapsed on a sidewalk. Parlow was a Burger King employee."We believe these sneakers belonged to the victim and he may have ran out of these sneakers in an attempt to get away for whoever was firing the shots," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small."The person didn't deserve to die like that no one deserves to die like that," Hall said.Investigators believe there were at least three to four suspects and that the shooter ditched a car in the back driveway of one of the homes before leaving the area."When we run the license plate, it comes up stolen during a home invasion robbery in the Northeast part of the city just recently," Small said.Small did not specify which home invasion the car is linked to.People who live in the area are calling on parents to be more involved and additional community resources."One of the elements that we need is love because there has been a great self-hatred within the black community and we need to really bring that back, that greatness of love and self-esteem," said neighbor Naji Muhammad of the Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia.Muhammad said they're working to promote the importance of self-respect and unity."That's what we need to understand is that we are one community. When one family hurts, we all should hurt," Muhammad said.Investigators said they're working to question more witnesses as they try to track down the suspects.