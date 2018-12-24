Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash that left car in pieces

2 dead, car ripped in half after crash in Delaware County. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on December 24, 2018.

By
FOLSOM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the two teenage victims killed in a crash early Monday morning in Delaware County.

19-year-old Alexander Gray and 18-year-old Christian Bauerle died after the car they were in crashed around 1 a.m. in Folsom, Pa.

The victims were both from Wilmington, Delaware. Bauerle would have turned 19 years old on Christmas Day.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of MacDade Boulevard. It appears the driver lost control and smashed into a utility pole.



Witnesses tell police it appeared the vehicle was going upwards of 70 mph before the wreck.

The car broke apart, and the back end of the vehicle careened down MacDade Blvd.

The front end of the car was wrapped around the utility pole.

An investigation into the circumstances of this crash continues.

MacDade Boulevard was closed for several hours after the crash but it has since been reopened.

------
