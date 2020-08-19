Police identify men found shot to death inside Gloucester County, New Jersey home

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Glassboro, New Jersey after two men were found shot to death.According to police, Manuel DelaRosa Jr., 26, and Shantal Farrow, 36, were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.The investigation was focused on a cream-colored house on Warrick Avenue in Glassboro.Neighbors say at around 9 a.m. police swarmed the area which was blocked off by caution tape.Next door neighbors say there was no indication of anything unusual happening at the house or around the neighborhood.Friends at the scene say two men, late 20s to early 30s, lived inside the home, one was a graduate of Rowan University."We do not believe this was a random act and are confident that there is not any imminent danger to the Glassboro community. We are aggressively investigating this double homicide, doing everything possible to bring to justice the individual(s) who carried out these acts of senseless violence," stated Gloucester County Acting Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman.Sources say no suspect has been arrested at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call 856-340-0661.