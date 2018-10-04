Philadelphia police inspector under investigation for alleged assault of captain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The commanding officer in charge of the Philadelphia Narcotics Bureau is on desk duty.

This comes as the department looks into an alleged assault.

Police said the situation involves Chief Inspector Anthony Boyle and a captain in the unit.

Boyle and Captain Laverne Vann apparently got into a disagreement during an investigation Wednesday night.

Vann says Boyle grabbed her arm, twisted it, and caused her to fall to the ground.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and so far no charges have been filed.

