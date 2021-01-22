Police investigate double homicide in Philadelphia's Bustleton section

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the city's Bustleton section on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 9400 block of E. Roosevelt Blvd.

Police say a 50-year-old man and a female victim were both shot once in the head.

Both victims, whose identities remain unknown, were found by a maintenance worker in an apartment building, police say.

No weapons have been recovered. There has been no word on any arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasafetycrimegun violencedouble homicide
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ reports 2 cases of UK variant of COVID-19
AccuWeather: Windy and cold this weekend, snow possible Monday
Inside Joe Biden's newly decorated Oval Office
$1M Powerball tickets sold at NJ 7-Eleven, Wawa
Mega Millions jackpot soars to a massive estimated $1 billion
UK chief scientist: COVID variant may be more deadly, more study needed
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
Show More
Philadelphia brothers stabbed, shot in 2 separate attacks
Philly announces Restaurant and Gym Relief Program
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
Gov. Wolf names replacements for departing health secretary
Former ADT technician admits to hacking home camera feeds
More TOP STORIES News