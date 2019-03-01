Police: Suspect tied to Boston kidnapping case arrested in Delaware; body recovered in car

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
A body was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody in Delaware in connection to the case of a 23-year-old woman who went missing from a Boston nightclub last weekend.

Boston police said Thursday that Louis D. Coleman III was arrested on southbound I-95 near Churchman's Road in Delaware.

The department said it was awaiting "positive identification" of the dead body that was also recovered.


But WCVB-TV reports Jassy Correia's brother in Boston has confirmed her body was found in the trunk of Coleman's car after a chase in Delaware.

Coleman had been sought in the disappearance of Correia, who went missing after leaving the Venu nightclub in downtown Boston Sunday night.
