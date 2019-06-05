Police: Live-streaming suspect jumps counter, steals doughnut

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Brunswick Township are searching for a criminal they dub the "Donut Desperado."

According to authorities, the male suspect entered the Dunkin' located on George's Road at 8:28 p.m. on June 1.

In surveillance video released by police Tuesday, the suspect hops onto the counter. He jumps off and grabs a doughnut from the display while holding a cell phone and nodding his head.

Police said he was live streaming.

The suspect appears to grab a beverage from a cooler as employees and customers look on.

He then exits the store.

Police said this kind of theft has happened once before.

Anyone with information should contact police at 732-329-4646.
