AMBER ALERT NJ: Police looking into social media postings in search for missing New Jersey girl

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the investigation continues, there are still a lot of unanswered questions. Who did this? Why? Most importantly, where is Dulce?

From the start, the community has come out in full-force, compelled to do what they could to find the 5-year-old girl who vanished from the Bridgeton City Park Monday afternoon.

But with new developments come more questions. If Dulce was kidnapped by a man in a red van, Why?

Nayiber Alavez is Dulce's aunt, "Who could it be? It could be anyone a family member. We don't even know who took her. The only thing we're asking is for her to come back home safely," she said.

SEE ALSO: Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl, Dulce Maria Alavez

There are plenty of rumors swirling around in social media, many of which have gotten back to the little girl's pained family.

Nayiber Alavez says the family is not only struggling to stay strong while they search, she feels the need to defend her sister, Dulce's mom.

"There's things going on social saying that she had something to do with it. I think they're not cops, to say things like that. They can't judge other people," said Alavez.

Police say they've been in constant contact with Dulce's mother, Noema, and will conduct follow up interviews with more family members.

Investigators are also reading those online posts, and searching through electronic evidence as well.

"Everything plays a role. Every comment is investigated," said Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari.

READ MORE: Latest on the search for Dulce Maria Alavez
