Police: Man accidentally shot self while fleeing officers in Delaware County

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man accidentally shoots self while fleeing cops in Delaware County. Watch this 6abc.com update from September 8, 2018.

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a man was injured after his gun went off while he was fleeing from officers on Saturday in Delaware County.

According to the Upland Borough Police Department, an officer pulled over a white Lincoln Sedan for an expired inspection.

After approaching the car the officer smelled marijuana, police say, and told both people inside the car to provide identification and step out of the vehicle.

Police say that's when one of the men, 20-year-old Chester resident Keon Williams, fled the scene on foot.

Officers were in pursuit when they say Williams pulled a semi-automatic firearm from his waistband, causing it to fire. The bullet hit Williams in his lower body.

Police took Williams into custody and then sent him to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the gun Williams was carrying had been reported stolen. Williams was also in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and more than $2,300 in cash.

Williams is being charged with weapons possession, narcotics possession and related offenses.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingpolice chaseUpland Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Bucks Co. man killed girlfriend, directed police to her body
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
East Coast told to keep close eye on Tropical Storm Florence
Tour bus hits guard rail in King of Prussia; several injuries
5 sickened at Kelloggs Plant in Winslow Township, New Jersey
Amtrak construction causes changes to SEPTA regional rail line
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Show More
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' charged with new felony counts
Owners of daycare, senior centers accused of human trafficking
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
More News