Police say a man was injured after his gun went off while he was fleeing from officers on Saturday in Delaware County.According to the Upland Borough Police Department, an officer pulled over a white Lincoln Sedan for an expired inspection.After approaching the car the officer smelled marijuana, police say, and told both people inside the car to provide identification and step out of the vehicle.Police say that's when one of the men, 20-year-old Chester resident Keon Williams, fled the scene on foot.Officers were in pursuit when they say Williams pulled a semi-automatic firearm from his waistband, causing it to fire. The bullet hit Williams in his lower body.Police took Williams into custody and then sent him to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.Investigators say the gun Williams was carrying had been reported stolen. Williams was also in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and more than $2,300 in cash.Williams is being charged with weapons possession, narcotics possession and related offenses.