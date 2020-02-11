Man killed father, brother because they were 'possessed,' Philadelphia police say

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man told police he shot and killed his father and brother inside his West Oak Lane home because they were "possessed," police said.

Crime scene unit investigators were called around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2000 block of East Walnut Lane between Cedar Park and Forrest avenues.

Arriving officers found Anslem Callender, 62, sitting in a chair in the basement near two bodies.

The man admitted to shooting and killing two of his family members, his 83-year-old father, Arnim Callender and 59-year-old brother, Ancil Callender, according to investigators.

Both victims were staying with the suspect after a funeral they attended for another relative.

Police say the 62-year-old suspect called 911 after committing the crime. Anslem Callender told police his brother and father were "possessed."

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, police said they charged Callender with murder.

"We don't know if there's mental illness involved or if there was some type of argument, but the scene is confined to one area of the house, that's the basement," said Philadelphia Police Captain Lee Strollo.

Investigators said they found a 9mm handgun and a shotgun in the home. Both guns appeared to have been used in the killings, police said.

Neighbors and family friends are in shock and said the family doesn't have a history of violence.

Many said the violent incident is out of character and that they're trying to make sense of it all.
