Police: Man stabs girlfriend to death in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man stabbed his girlfriend to death while she was staying at a friend's home in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Agate Street in Port Richmond just after midnight Tuesday.

Officers found the 35-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the woman was staying at the friend's home because she was having domestic problems with her boyfriend.

Police said there were three children inside the home at the time. One of them is related to the victim.

According to police, the man somehow entered the home and killed the woman. He fled the scene, but officers later found him and took him into custody.
