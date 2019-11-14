Police: Collingdale mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at her home

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating racially charged hate-filled messages left at the home of Collingdale Mayor-elect Felecia Coffee.The messages, too graphic to show or say in its entirety, call her disparaging words, including the n-word, telling her to die or leave the borough."When you saw that second note? How did that make you feel? Because that means that person had to come in," asked Action News."It bothered me, it bothered me because the night before my and daughter I were sleeping on the couch," said Mayor-elect Coffee."Did you ever hear anyone creep into your home?" asked reporter Christie Ileto."I didn't hear anything," said Coffee.The Collingdale police are investigating the incident.Detectives took the messages written in black marker into evidence and searched nearby properties for cameras to identify the suspect.Chief Felker tells Action News the case was turned over to the district attorney's special prosecution unit.Coffee says the harassment started on social media during the campaign but never expected it to escalate."Maybe they just wanted to scare me, or intimidate me," said Coffee, but she says she doesn't feel intimated."I understand that people are very passionate for what they believe in, I get that. I get it, but your passion should spew over in another way, instead of such a derogatory way," she said."I'm not going anywhere. The people have elected me to represent Collingdale, and for the people who didn't, I would hope that we could still come together.