Teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old brother in West Philadelphia

Police have charged 19-year-old Nikeem Leach with Involuntary Manslaughter, Violation of Uniform Firearm Act-No License and Violation of Uniform Firearm Act-On the Street.
The shooting happened just before noon Monday in the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.
Police said the boy, identified as Ayyub Leach, suffered a gunshot wound the chest.
Ayyub was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he died.
Police said the boy's brother went door-to-door looking for help after the shooting.
When a neighbor came to help, the 19-year-old fled the scene, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.
However, he was picked up by officers a short time later.
Police said the brothers were the only people inside the home at the time of the shooting.