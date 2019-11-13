Teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old brother in West Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5690406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 11-year-old boy dies after being shot in West Philadelphia. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on November 11, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5690117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter holds a news conference after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on November 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager has been charged in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother in West Philadelphia.Police have charged 19-year-old Nikeem Leach with Involuntary Manslaughter, Violation of Uniform Firearm Act-No License and Violation of Uniform Firearm Act-On the Street.Police said the boy, identified as Ayyub Leach, suffered a gunshot wound the chest.Ayyub was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he died.Police said the boy's brother went door-to-door looking for help after the shooting.When a neighbor came to help, the 19-year-old fled the scene, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.However, he was picked up by officers a short time later.Police said the brothers were the only people inside the home at the time of the shooting.