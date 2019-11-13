child shot

Teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old brother in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager has been charged in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother in West Philadelphia.

Police have charged 19-year-old Nikeem Leach with Involuntary Manslaughter, Violation of Uniform Firearm Act-No License and Violation of Uniform Firearm Act-On the Street.

The shooting happened just before noon Monday in the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.

EMBED More News Videos

11-year-old boy dies after being shot in West Philadelphia. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on November 11, 2019.



Police said the boy, identified as Ayyub Leach, suffered a gunshot wound the chest.



Ayyub was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he died.

Police said the boy's brother went door-to-door looking for help after the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter holds a news conference after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on November 11, 2019.



When a neighbor came to help, the 19-year-old fled the scene, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

However, he was picked up by officers a short time later.

Police said the brothers were the only people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiabrother chargedbrother arrestedshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Gun violence involving children plaguing Philadelphia
11-year-old dies after being shot in West Philadelphia
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
Images released of car after boy shot in head walking home from school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philly
'Horrific' child abuse: Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old
Jury begins deliberations in Sean Kratz trial
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Wind Chills Today and Tonight
Driver slams into several vehicles sending SUV into house
Show More
Lower Merion Township police warning about fake DEA scam
Hidden camera found in bathroom of office building
Philly's open concept bathroom has the internet talking
2 big concerts in 2020: Harry Styles & Camila Cabello
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
More TOP STORIES News