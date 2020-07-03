Police officer fired over social media controversy

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Media's borough council has demoted and fired a police officer over his controversial social media post.

Robert "Skippy" Carroll, is a sergeant and vice-president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27.

As Action News first told you last month, Carroll posted on the FOP's Facebook page: "If you speak out against police or its members, we will do everything in our power to not support your business."

He also put it on his page with the caption: "try us we will destroy you."

The FOP says his firing is unwarranted.
