Police release surveillance video of suspect who shot teen babysitter in Germantown

Police say the suspect shot a 16-year-old boy multiple times while the teen was babysitting his young cousins.

Police say the suspect shot a 16-year-old boy multiple times while the teen was babysitting his young cousins.

Police say the suspect shot a 16-year-old boy multiple times while the teen was babysitting his young cousins.

Police say the suspect shot a 16-year-old boy multiple times while the teen was babysitting his young cousins.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video they hope will help them identify a man wanted in connection to a shooting inside an apartment building in Germantown.

The video shows the suspect entering the Cliveden Apartments on the 200 block of East Cliveden Street just before midnight.

Police say he shot a 16-year-old boy multiple times while the teen was babysitting his young cousins.

The suspect fled the scene as a passenger in a black sedan.