Philadelphia police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a group of teenagers damaging a Walgreens pharmacy on July 4.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the store on the 1800 block of South Street.

Police said approximately 60 young men and women ran into the Walgreens, knocked items from shelves, and then stole merchandise.

The video, released Tuesday, shows some members of the group throwing items at store employees. Police said the employees suffered injuries.

Captain Sekou Kinebrew of the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters after the incident that a cashier attempted to intervene and he was hit in a head with a glass bottle.

"Between the things that they stole and the property damaged inside, it's between $6,000 and $7,000 in damage," said Captain Kinebrew.

Before reaching the 1800 block of South Street, teens could be seen on surveillance video stopping traffic, crowding and running along the street.

Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy.



Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
