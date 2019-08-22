Police search for teen suspect, 7 others in sisters stabbing in Brewerytown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5481629" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing. Maggie Kent has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on August 20, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager who remains on the loose has been charged in the double stabbing of two sisters that left one dead, Philadelphia police said Thursday.Nineteen-year-old Tianna Thomas has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.Police are looking for her whereabouts. They are searching for seven other females who they said were participants in the assault.Police said Thomas lived across from the sisters in the Brewerytown neighborhood.Shawntae Garrison, 23, was found lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.Garrison's sister, 28-year-old Tayshawn Layton, was also stabbed multiple times. She was taken to the hospital.The stabbing happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of North 29 Street.Captain Jason Smith said video captured the assault. Two of the females were seen leaving 1507 29th Street with Thomas. They were then observed meeting up with five other females at 29th and Jefferson.Smith said they then approached Garrison, Layton, and others, and an altercation ensued.Smith said a suspect, believed to be Thomas, was seen standing over Garrison, repeatedly stabbing her, as the victim was on the ground.Smith said Thomas then stabbed Layton.Early in the investigation, it was believed a social media post might have led to the stabbing incident. However, police said that was never corroborated.Smith said the motive appears to be a neighborhood dispute.The seven other females may potentially be charged with conspiracy and the same offenses as Thomas, Smith said.Smith urged Thomas and the other seven females to turn themselves in.