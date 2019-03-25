Crime & Safety

Police seek car believed to be connected to West Philadelphia road rage homicide

Police release surveillance video from road rage homicide: Katie Katro reports on Action News at Noon, March 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a car they believe is involved in a homicide that occurred in West Philadelphia on Friday.

Police said the car was involved in a road rage confrontation where the driver shot and killed a man in broad daylight in front of his wife and kids at the intersection of 52nd and Warren streets on Friday morning.

Man dies after being shot in chest in West Philadelphia: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4:30



Police said it started when the shooter's car almost collided with a GMC Terrain.

According to police a heated exchange then took place, and that is when the man in the passenger seat of the Terrain got out of the car.

Police release video of car allegedly connected to road rage homicide, March 25, 2019



"He was sitting in the car with the mother of his children two of his children, I believe the nephew of the child's mother, so the kids were witnesses," said Philadelphia Police Captian Sekou Kinebrew.

Officers are looking for a mid-to-late 2000s Chrysler 300 with black tinted windows.

According to investigators, the car has some distinctive features, such as a dent on the rear passenger-side wheel well and the molding is missing from the rear passenger door.

If you should spot the car, police are asking you not to attempt to approach the vehicle, but instead call 911 immediately.
